Fast Lane: Roman Ziemian

Roman Ziemian of Octane 126, one of the Ferrari Challenge Europe rookies, is this week’s guest of “Fast Lane”. The Polish driver talks about himself and his passions, which along with Ferrari and motorsport, include classical music.



It’s your first year in the Ferrari Challenge. Why did you decide to take part in this series?

“I joined the Ferrari family a few years ago. In the past I raced with other brands, but then I was attracted by the magic of this brand”.

How did your passion for racing begin?

“I competed for a long time with other cars in semi-professional categories. After an accident, I had to give up the sport, but I soon realised that I couldn’t do without the adrenaline I felt on the track. Motorsport has always been my dream”.

Which circuit were you most curious about and which one did you enjoy the most?

“I would have loved to race in Abu Dhabi. I spend periods of the year in Dubai, so for me, it would have been like racing at home. As for the circuit I enjoyed the most, I would say Mugello for now. I suffered a bit of damage on the Italian track, but I enjoyed it”.

How would you describe your driving style?

“During my first two races, I felt intimidated. Not only were the other drivers going really fast, but I was afraid to maintain too high a speed. I didn’t want to get too close to the car ahead and couldn’t find the courage to pass my rivals. It was different at Mugello. It was the first race where I let myself go and passed seven rivals. Previously I was a gentleman, I used to let the fastest drivers pass, now I want to try to be more aggressive”.

How do you prepare before a race? Many drivers use classical music. Do you do that?

“I love classical music. I studied at the conservatory, and I have many friends who are now musicians or composers. I love the violin, for example. But I admit that I also listen to a lot of rock and pop”.