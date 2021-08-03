Fast Lane: Michael Simoncic

Michael Simoncic joined the Ferrari Challenge family just three years ago and immediately made his mark. Last season he came within a whisker of winning the Coppa Shell Am title, finishing runner-up. The Baron Motorsport driver tells Fast Lane about his passions and his sporting life.

This is your third year in the Ferrari Challenge: how has the series changed, and how have you changed as a driver?

“I’m in my third season, but I feel like I still need to improve, and I’m continuing to make progress. My passion for the Prancing Horse grows with each passing year, and I even drive a Ferrari in my everyday life. I love being a member of this family more and more”.

What features do you appreciate most about the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo?

“First, without a doubt, the unmistakable sound of the engine. It may not be as aggressive as a few years ago, but a Ferrari produces unique vibrations. Also, the feeling you get from the moment you sit behind the wheel is incredible: a sense of security provided by an efficient braking system. You feel like you’re in a Ferrari”.