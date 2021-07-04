Fast Lane: Maurizio Pitorri

After two races in 2018, you are back in the Ferrari Challenge. Why have you returned?

“I had already planned my return for the 2020 season, then due to the pandemic, I decided to wait. Since I was a boy, I wanted to race with Ferrari. Now I’ve managed it, I feel like I’m living a dream”.

What is your goal?

“I don’t think I can make it to every championship race. I aim to take part in at least four rounds, trying to build up confidence in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, while waiting for next season to arrive”.

How do you feel driving the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo?

“I think it’s the most beautiful turbo car out there. It’s a racing car that allows gentleman drivers like me to achieve outstanding performance and experience intense thrills. The latest update has given it a decidedly sportier character: the engine is fantastic and the torque spectacular. It’s a lot of fun to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo”.

How would you describe yourself as a driver?

“I’m a cautious driver: I need time to gain confidence. I learn slowly, but I always get there and manage to be among the best in the end. I’m a marathon runner who is used to running long distances but always reaches the finish line”.

Your favourite track?

“In Italy, I really like Monza, even though it is a very demanding track. If I look at European circuits, given my history in hillclimb racing, I have to admit that Spa has an unrivalled charm. The Belgian track offers plenty of thrills, and you need a good dose of courage to tackle it. After all, it is known as the university of circuits”.