Fast Lane: Ange Barde

After so many years in the Ferrari Challenge, what keeps you so tied to this championship?

"It’s Ferrari itself, with their cars, that keeps me so tied to this championship. For me Ferrari represents a legend and I am really happy to be back racing with the Prancing Horse. I hope to keep going for a long time to come ".

Indeed you are back after so many years, why did you choose this year for your return?

"I came back here because I raced in the Ferrari Challenge for nine years from 2000 to 2008, so I consider it a real family. In 2008 I founded my own company and having just started up a new business I found myself without enough time to race: so I was forced to give it up. Today the company is solid, the situation has stabilized and I can once again dedicate my time to my passion".

What is your fondest memory of the Ferrari Challenge?

"Definitely my most exciting memories are those from the first ever championship: Since then I have competed in so many others, but the first one retains a different, unique flavour. At that moment I realised I had fulfilled my dream of racing and winning with Ferrari. As in everyday life, you never forget your first time and it always remains something special".