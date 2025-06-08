FAGE expands Regional Partnership with the Ferrari Challenge

Maranello 08 June 2025

Following its debut as a Regional partner of the Ferrari Challenge North America at the Miami event, FAGE is expanding its relationship with the Prancing Horse's single-make series by extending the partnership to the Europe and UK series. The food company, founded in Greece nearly 100 years ago, is an internationally recognized brand known primarily for the production of yogurt and other dairy products, such as cheeses and yogurt-based desserts.