Face to face with Zois Skrimpias, 2024 Coppa Shell Am champion

“I still can't believe it,” said an emotional Zois after his decisive race at the Nürburgring, which once again saw him cross the line in first place. “It will take some time to process what we’ve achieved, which was absolutely unthinkable at the start of the season.”

“I am truly grateful to everyone who made this dream possible – the team, the coach, and of course, my family. Today, my son was there for the first time, and it was emotional knowing they were all cheering as I passed under the chequered flag.”

“We’re not stopping now,” Skrimpias continued. “I want to keep improving as a driver, compete with others, and aim for another win, starting with the Finali Mondiali at Imola.”

“A special thanks,” he concluded, “goes to the entire Ferrari family for their organisation and the wonderful environment they’ve created. You arrive at the race weekends with a smile, and you always leave with one too.”