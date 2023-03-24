Face to face with Nicolò Rosi

Nicolò Rosi opens his third season in the Ferrari Challenge at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, driving for Kessel Racing in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. “It’s always a pleasure to be here and to experience this atmosphere,” he said ahead of his first outings in the 488 Challenge Evo. “It’s a bit like coming home, and I can’t wait to hit the track”.

How have you prepared over these months?

“I’ve tried to keep fit with tests and specific athletic training. The Valencia track is very technical and immediately tests the cars and the drivers physically.

Old and new competitors to deal with. How do you feel?

“I am very curious about the first race in this respect. There are drivers I already raced with last year who are very competitive, like Hanno Laskowski and others new to the class, such as Engstler, who did exceptionally well in the Coppa Shell last year.

What are your goals for the new season?

“I hope to continue last year’s positive trend and continue to have fun”.

What is your relationship with the Valencia circuit?

“I already raced here two years ago, and I really like the circuit because it is very technical, like Misano. They are my favourites.”

A look ahead to the other rounds of the season: which one do you most look forward to?

“Needless to say, Le Mans, which is definitely one of the most fascinating events of the year. And then, of course, Mugello combined with Finali Mondiali will create a thrilling atmosphere and put all the drivers to the test”.