Face to face with Enzo at Hockenheim

Maranello 28 May 2025

After a career start with open-wheel cars, following in the footsteps of his father Jarno, Enzo Trulli decided at the age of twenty to enter the world of GT racing with open-wheel cars. After making his debut with Ferrari last year, he tested the 296 Challenge in a race at Hockenheim. Obviously this was under the watchful eye of his father, who travelled to Germany to follow and advise Enzo.

In response, he picked up two invaluable podium finishes in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe races. We met Enzo in the paddock of the Hockenheimring, trying to find out something more about him and his passion for motorsport, which is… a family affair.