Face to face with Cristiano Maciel

Monza 30 March 2025

Following his overall victory in the GT Winter Series – contested from January to March on some of the most iconic circuits of the Iberian Peninsula – Cristiano Maciel made his debut in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the wheel of his 296 Challenge, competing in the colours of FBO Motor Sports alongside Rui Aguas.

We caught up with Maciel during the Monza weekend – the opening round of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series – where the Portuguese driver shared his excitement and sense of satisfaction at this new experience.