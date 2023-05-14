Face to face with Christian Windischberger

A lot of experience in motorsport, but this weekend’s Spielberg round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will be a thrilling new debut for Austrian driver Christian Windischberger.

“I have been racing for many years,” he confirms, “but this is my first experience in the Prancing Horse single-marque series, so for me it is a new chapter in my career and I am really excited. Over the years I have raced on four wheels, on the track and in rallies, and even on two wheels, achieving excellent results. And now I am here.”

On your home circuit...

“Yes, I chose to make my debut in the Ferrari Challenge from my home circuit, joining an Austrian team, Baron Motorsport. That makes it all the more exciting.”

What kind of atmosphere did you find at the Ferrari Challenge?

“Participating in the Passione Ferrari programme has been an exciting experience and even now that I’m about to enter the track I’m really elated: everything is so well-organised, professional and well-looked after. You can breathe in the passion.”

And how did you get on with the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo?

“So far, I have only been on track for one test session here at Spielberg and I am satisfied. Every time I get behind the wheel the feeling between me and the car increases: I find it perfect in terms of dynamics, suspension, set-up.”

What are your goals for the race and the championship?

“First of all, I would like to improve. Going further, I could say that I aim to finish in the first half of the table, but the truth is that I am living this experience as a personal journey in which I aim, above all, to have fun.”



