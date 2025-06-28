Enzo Cheng stuns with victory in opening Sydney race at Ferrari Festival

Sydney 28 June 2025

Coppa Shell class driver Enzo Cheng stunned his rivals by taking a strong overall win in the opening race of Round 4 of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

The Ferrari Sydney driver, who competes in the 'Pro-Am' Coppa Shell class, was simply too good for all his rivals, taking a narrow win over 'Pro' Trofeo Pirelli class star Jim Pollicina.

The race was a close-run affair across all classes, though it was disrupted by a significant crash in the opening phase that brought out the Safety Car, leading to an exciting sprint to the chequered flag.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jim Pollicina may have crossed the line second, but it was victory in the Trofeo Pirelli class, finishing just behind Cheng in the overall stakes. Pollicina had to do it the hard way, too. After suffering a fuel problem in qualifying, he was relegated to the back of the grid for the start, meaning he had to pass 12 cars to climb to the top step of his class. Cameron Campbell finished second, while Mark Hudders, who had earlier topped the one and only practice session, finished third.

Coppa Shell. Rookie racer Enzo Cheng was simply too good for his class and the field, finishing 35 seconds ahead of his closest Coppa Shell rival David Trewern, competing for Ferrari Gold Coast. Third place in the class went to David Frish over debutant Michael Walker and Japanese driver Masahiro Taguchi.



Trofeo Pirelli 488. It was all West Aussie Jarrod Ferrari in the 488 Challenge Evo class, qualifying fastest in class and claiming the win. The win came after an incident in practice that damaged his car, but fast repairs ensured he was able to get out and claim a strong result. Ferrari finished ahead of Misho Stephan and Baby Kei.

Another race will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park tomorrow as part of the Ferrari Festival at the local time of 15:20 (AEST). The race is available to watch via the Ferrari YouTube channel, and broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo for Australian viewers.