Drivers quotes from Race 2 at Brands Hatch

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah, delighted! One more lap would have made all the difference. I managed to get by Carl, then push after Graham. I think all of our tyres were starting to go off. I think if I had a wee bit more time I would have got him, but I'm delighted Graham got it”.

Carl Cavers, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah I mean, it’s not great to lose a place, starting second and finishing third. I had a bit of contact with Graham through Druids as he made a mistake. I went up the inside and as he relocked the front, he just made a bit of contact which knocked out the tracking a little bit. And the tyres were gone at that point, so I basically felt like a sitting duck for Andrew, but it’s still good championship points! We’ve been on the podium every single round and hopefully we can keep the pressure on Andrew at the top!”

Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner.