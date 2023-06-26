Drivers quotes from Race 2 at Brands Hatch

The second Brands Hatch race, run in the decidedly more demanding GP configuration, saw in the Trofeo Pirelli the first win of the season for Graham De Zille, who started from pole and finished the race in first position. First victory in the championship also in the Coppa Shell with Paul Simmerson beating Paul Hogarth for the first time, thus taking five consecutive wins.
Graham De Zille, Trofeo Pirelli winner.
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah, delighted! One more lap would have made all the difference. I managed to get by Carl, then push after Graham. I think all of our tyres were starting to go off. I think if I had a wee bit more time I would have got him, but I'm delighted Graham got it”.
Carl Cavers, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah I mean, it’s not great to lose a place, starting second and finishing third. I had a bit of contact with Graham through Druids as he made a mistake. I went up the inside and as he relocked the front, he just made a bit of contact which knocked out the tracking a little bit. And the tyres were gone at that point, so I basically felt like a sitting duck for Andrew, but it’s still good championship points! We’ve been on the podium every single round and hopefully we can keep the pressure on Andrew at the top!”
Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner.
Stuart Marston, second place Coppa Shell: “I just got held up by a Trofeo Pirelli driver, John Dhillon, he was in front of me blocking me to first... Next time!”.
Paul Hogarth, third place Coppa Shell: “It was a tough old race and it didn’t quite break for me at all. I probably should have been a bit more aggressive at the start and closed the door to not let Paul [Simmerson] through, which was a shame. I was with him all the way round and I had a few attempts to get past but he wasn’t giving me enough room. And then under the Safety Car I dropped another place, so it was a bit frustrating. It was a spectacle that’s for sure!”.