Drivers comments from the Winter Challenge Podium in Dubai Race 2

Here are comments from the winners recorded at the Dubai Autodrome.

Matt Kurzejewski, Overall winner of Race 2 & Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge winner: “The start was quite exciting, and the whole day it was. After a contact, I was able to recover and minimise the consequences. I've very happy and ready for the next weekend in Abu Dhabi”

Yudai UCHIDA, Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC winner: “It was a very difficult race, very hot as well; the track was not that different from yesterday race, but the sunset was not helpful fol the low light.”

Jay PARK, Coppa Shell APAC winner: “I’m very happy, actually this is the first time I with the two races. I’m so happy, that I will go next week to Abu Dhabi, cancelling some else I had to do. I’m so motivated that I would like to improve together with my team looking also forward to new possibilities.”

Shigeru KAMIUE, Coppa Shell AM APAC winner: “I did a very good qualify, so I just kept going and I did very well. As the race of today was in the late afternoon, due to the light was a bit hard to see in some parts of the track. Abu Dhabi will be my first time and I will try to do my best there.”

James GEDDIE, Coppa Shell Winter Challenge winner: “A little bit of mess at the start, starting from the 4 th position and bringing the car to the finish for the second time winning this weekend. Ferrari cars are very quick and competitive and is giving it’s best all the time, looking forward to Abu Dhabi.”