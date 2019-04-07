Drivers Battle for Pole Position in Final Day at Sebring International Raceway

Another scorching day welcomed drivers at Sebring International Raceway as temperatures inched up through the morning qualifying sessions. Coppa Shell drivers took advantage of the cooler temperatures, starting their pole position shoot out at 9.40am, before Trofeo Pirelli drivers took to the track for the first time at 10.20am

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Beverly Hills) made a statement in his qualifying session with a 2:03.301 second lap, leaving him almost nine tenths of a second clear of Benjamin Hites (The Collection). The Chilean driver gave it his all, running an extra lap compared to Cooper to try to inch closer to the American’s time, but was unable to close the gap in the hot and humid conditions. Thomas Tippl (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Beverly Hills) bested Amir Kermani (The Collection) by only two tenths of a second to earn the third position.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Ziad Ghandour (Boardwalk Ferrari) took a significant step forward on his performance from Saturday’s session to earn pole for race 2. His time, a 2:05.292 bested the best lap of Barry Zekelman (Ferrari of Ontario) by just two tenths of a second. Brent Holden (Scuderia CAVA Ferrari of Newport Beach) was able to pip yesterday’s pole sitter, Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) by just one tenth of a second.

Coppa Shell. Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) took pole in the Coppa Shell category with a 2:06.723, besting yesterday’s pole sitter and winner, Danny Baker (Ferrari of Palm Beach) by three tenths of a second. Dale Katechis (Miller Motorcars) claimed third with a 2:07.470, a further four tenths adrift. If yesterday’s race is anything to go by, however, the trio will be nearly inseparable for the duration of the upcoming 30 minute race.

Coppa Shell AM. Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) again took pole at the Sebring International Raceway. His Ferrari 488 Challenge car paced the Coppa Shell am field with a 2:07.796. Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) was the only driver who posed a serious challenge, setting a time that was only three tenths slower than Brian. Mark Davies (Wide World Ferrari) rounded out the top three in Coppa Shell.

Schedule. Racing action will get underway at 12:50pm for Coppa Shell followed by Trofeo Pirelli at 1:50pm.