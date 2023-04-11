Logo Content

Driver Comments from the race 2 podium at Fuji

Eric Lo won the overall classification with a dominating performance, while Makoto Fujiwara and Masato Yoneoka achieved their second consecutive victory following their triumph in their respective classes.

Fuji 11 aprile 2023

Eric Lo won the overall classification with a dominating performance, while Makoto Fujiwara and Masato Yoneoka achieved their second consecutive victory following their triumph in their respective classes.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: “After making adjustments to the balance of my machine yesterday, I was able to keep a consistent speed during today's race. Regrettably, I misjudged and collided with Imada. Although I won the race, I am not satisfied with this kind of victory. I am aware of Nobuhiro's remarkable racing talents and I eagerly await the chance to have a fair race with him in the future”.

Mokoto Fujiwara, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am elated to have won two consecutive races, but disheartened that I couldn't keep up with my competitors and take the overall championship. Nonetheless, this being my last race of the season, I am determined to sharpen my racing skills with Formula car racing and come back stronger to compete for the overall championship”.

Eric Lo, first classified Coppa Shell: “I feel unbelievable. I am happy because I didn't expect to win overall today due to some luck and consistent driving. I was able to hold my position to the end. I just tried to finish the race without any mistakes. For the next race in Autopolis, I have never been there, so I will try to visit the track before the race, walk around, see how it is, and try to do some simulator work at home. I try my best.”.

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “Today's race presented me with the chance to overtake the driver in front, but I chose to play it safe and ensure I finished. Now, I'm excitedly looking ahead to the next round at Autopolis, a track that I'm very familiar with. I'm determined to go all out and aim for consecutive victories."