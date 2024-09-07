Driver comments from the Race 1 winners at Nürburgring

"It's incredible, it will take some time for it to sink in," exclaimed Zois Skrimpias (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM), who dedicated his title "to the team and coach for their extraordinary work." He also made a special dedication to his family, especially his son, who was attending the circuit for the first time, and expressed his gratitude to the Ferrari staff and family. His focus now shifts to Imola and the Finali Mondiali in October.