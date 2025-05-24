Driver comments from the Race-1 winners at Hockenheim

Hockenheim 24 May 2025

Hard-fought battles, a few contacts with no consequences for the drivers, and plenty of excitement on the opening day of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the historic Hockenheim circuit. Beaming faces on the podium, where we caught the first reactions from the winners.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), fresh from his double win at Misano, has developed a taste for victory and took the first race in Germany as well: “Even if it might not seem like it from the outside, it was a very tricky race, especially managing the restarts after the Safety Car. I’m really happy to be here – it’s a big dream and I want to thank everyone for this.”

Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner