Driver comments from the Race-1 winners at Hockenheim
Hockenheim 24 May 2025
Hard-fought battles, a few contacts with no consequences for the drivers, and plenty of excitement on the opening day of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the historic Hockenheim circuit. Beaming faces on the podium, where we caught the first reactions from the winners.
In the Trofeo Pirelli, Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), fresh from his double win at Misano, has developed a taste for victory and took the first race in Germany as well: “Even if it might not seem like it from the outside, it was a very tricky race, especially managing the restarts after the Safety Car. I’m really happy to be here – it’s a big dream and I want to thank everyone for this.”
Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner
It was an exciting contest in the Am class too, with Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) coming out on top: “We had a good start and a positive race – tyre management was difficult during the Safety Car phases. Thanks to the team and also to the many tifosi here today.”
Hendrik Viol, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
Immense joy for Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who claimed victory in the Coppa Shell race: “I had a difficult start to the season, but today both qualifying and the race went well and I’m really happy. Thanks to everyone.”
Manuela Gostner, Coppa Shell winner
Great satisfaction for Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing), who secured his first win of the season: “I’m very happy with today. We did well in qualifying and in the race, although I struggled with a bit of fatigue towards the end.”
Jan Sandmann, Coppa Shell Am winner