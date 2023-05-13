Driver comments from the Race 1 Coppa Shell podium at Spielberg

Alexander Nussbaumer, second place Coppa Shell: “It was a good race, I was leading in first position and had everything under control. At one point, Kirchmayr tried to overtake and I tried to fend him off but I didn’t imagine we would come into contact. I preferred to give up because I didn’t want that contact to turn into an accident. It was a good race and I’m satisfied with the runner-up spot.”

Axel Sartingen, third place Coppa Shell: “A race in difficult conditions, on a wet track that dried out as the laps went by. After the initial Safety Car, I struggled to fend off the attacks of those following me, who managed to overtake me. At that point I preferred not to take any risks. I am satisfied with how things went, because they are precious points for the championship.”

Motohiko Isozaki, winner of Coppa Shell Am: “I won and that made it an incredible day. The circuit is very difficult and I had to work hard for it, but hard work and a little bit of luck paid off and gave very good results. I dedicate the victory to Japan, to my friends at Ferrari and I thank the whole Ferrari team.”