Driver comments from the Race 1 Coppa Shell podium at Spielberg

Unstable weather conditions made the Coppa Shell Race 1 particularly tricky yet thrilling. In the end, Ernst Kirchmayr in the Coppa Shell and Motohiko Isozaki in the Coppa Shell Am claimed the top steps of the podium.
Ernst Kirchmayr, winner of Coppa Shell: “An unforgettable day for me, winning on my home circuit is exciting but also difficult: the last time was three years ago, it rained then too, I remember it well. The weather conditions today were really difficult. Moreover, I started from third place and to reach first position I had to overtake two drivers who were driving very well. I also had to gamble, but in the end, I managed it and I think I had a good race.”
Alexander Nussbaumer, second place Coppa Shell: “It was a good race, I was leading in first position and had everything under control. At one point, Kirchmayr tried to overtake and I tried to fend him off but I didn’t imagine we would come into contact. I preferred to give up because I didn’t want that contact to turn into an accident. It was a good race and I’m satisfied with the runner-up spot.”
Axel Sartingen, third place Coppa Shell: “A race in difficult conditions, on a wet track that dried out as the laps went by. After the initial Safety Car, I struggled to fend off the attacks of those following me, who managed to overtake me. At that point I preferred not to take any risks. I am satisfied with how things went, because they are precious points for the championship.”
Motohiko Isozaki, winner of Coppa Shell Am: “I won and that made it an incredible day. The circuit is very difficult and I had to work hard for it, but hard work and a little bit of luck paid off and gave very good results. I dedicate the victory to Japan, to my friends at Ferrari and I thank the whole Ferrari team.”
Kirk Baerwaldt, second place Coppa Shell Am: “I am a bit bitter about my second place because I would obviously have liked to win. The goal is to do it tomorrow.”
Tommy Lindroth, third place Coppa Shell Am: “I am comfortable racing in the rain because, living in Sweden, I am used to even worse conditions like snow. I would especially like to thank my coach Fabienne.”