Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am podium

David Voronin, Coppa Shell runner-up: “This is my first season and my first podium at the Finali Mondiali . I prepared hard for today’s race because, knowing the great skills of the Challenge Europe drivers, I knew it was going to be a challenging day. They were all very fast and there was not much room for recovery. I focused and tried to race smartly and aggressively while staying away from the track limits.”

Fons Scheltema, Coppa Shell third place: “I miscalculated and got the start wrong. I thought I had plenty of time to catch up, but it didn’t work out that way. When I realized time was running out I was also overtaken. I lost my pace and at that point I concentrated on holding on to my position. I had to fend off the attacks from behind me. Fortunately, I am now here celebrating a podium at the Finali Mondiali for the first time! In 2012 I was on the podium in the championship reserved for Gentlemen drivers, but this is something else entirely.”

