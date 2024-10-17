Driver comments from the Ferrari Challenge Europe Race-1 at Imola

Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich), who crossed the line first in Race-1 of the Coppa Shell, was later disqualified following a decision by the race director, as his car was found not to comply with the technical regulations of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024. The win was therefore awarded to Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), with Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) in second and Hassid in third

In Coppa Shell Am, the win went to Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), who emphasised that “it was a tough race. The Imola circuit is extraordinary.”