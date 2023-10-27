Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Mugello

Kanji Yagura, Coppa Shell runner-up: “I managed to get on the podium without any accidents and so that is something that I am very happy about”.

Manuela Gostner, Coppa Shell third place: “It was a very confusing race with many particular situations. I would say I was satisfied because I finished third after starting seventh, a result that allowed me to finish in runner-up spot in the championship. For this I am really happy and I thank my team and my coach. Now we are focused on the Finali Mondiali.”

Stefano Marazzi, Coppa Shell Am winner: “It’s a fantastic day: my first victory in the Ferrari Challenge. I started the championship with position two at Estoril and ended this Ferrari Finali Mondiali with first place. I’m happy, also for my team, Rossocorsa, where I found fantastic people, engineers and mechanics as well as my coach Samuele Buttarelli. I then think of my family, my friends and my customers who have followed me here to support me in these days. Now the concentration is entirely on the Finali Mondiali.”