Driver comments from Race-1 of the Ferrari Challenge North America at Imola

A closely-fought race in the North American championship, which has yet to deliver its final verdicts, with today’s winners sharing their thoughts on their triumphs fresh off the podium. In the Trofeo Pirelli, victory went to Dylan Medler (The Collection), who started from pole position and expressed his delight at “racing in Italy, at the home of Ferrari. It was a tight race, but I’m pleased with the win.”
A “great race” too for Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle), winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It’s my first time at Imola, I’m really thrilled.”
In Coppa Shell, Rey Acosta (The Collection) took the win, commenting, “I love racing here; it’s my second time. And the 296 Challenge is a fantastic car.”
In Coppa Shell Am, Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) secured the top spot: “It was an incredible race,” he said. “Patience was the key to everything.”