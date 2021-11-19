Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 North America

There was a lot to write home about in the Trofeo Pirelli Race 1, an event fragmented by numerous Safety Car entrances. In the American series, the AM-1 class was dominated by Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida), while the AM-2 winning spoils went to Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach). A thoroughly unique experience, was how the drivers from the North America division expressed it.

Jason McCarthy, second position, Trofeo Pirelli AM-1: “It was a pretty intense race, a lot of close calls, a lot of wheel to wheel racing, it was very exciting. Welcome to Europe I guess!”



Keysin Chen, second position Trofeo Pirelli AM-2: “Beyond hectic, more than a sim. I don’t know how really to describe it besides some people probably need to look at their mirrors a little more, but that’s understandable, it’sracing. This experience is much newer and drivers here are a lot more aggressive, which I don’t mind, it’s great experience, I get to learn a lot, it was fantastic.”.



John Horejsi, third position Trofeo Pirelli AM-2: “It was a craziest start I’ve ever been through I believe, it was totally fun. The chaos... unfortunate crash at the end there.”.

