2nd Place Paul Simmerson: “Look, obviously it’s a real shame that Paul Rogers and Marcos Vivian ended up taking each other out; I didn’t see what happened but I'm sure there was nothing malicious involved with it. I had a really good race with Paul Hogarth; there were several times where I thought ‘Do I? Do I? Do I?!’ I saw a gap and then the gap closed as I was going for it, so I had to back out. But yes, it was a good clean, fair race that we had. No complaints whatsoever!”

3rd Place: Stuart Marston: “Pretty hectic race, lots of incidents everywhere, big crash half-way through. Just kept behind a few and just waited for other people to make mistakes – which they did. And, no, a really good start to the season and very happy to pick up some points in race 1 out of 9, 10 races, so, very happy and on to tomorrow!”