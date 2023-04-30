The first race at Snetterton that opened the fifth season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, was eventful and there was no shortage of excitement. This was confirmed by the drivers themselves who stood on the podium with the two winners of the day, Andrew Morrow and Paul Hogarth.
Trofeo Pirelli Winner, Andrew Morrow
3rd Place Trofeo Pirelli, Carl Cavers: “From the back of the grid to P3, got to be happy with that, ultimately. Missing out on some of the incidents and just being able to navigate through. I thought with the restart I might be able to just put a bit more pressure on Sikkens and Andrew, but they’d got control of where they were as well, so I'm just happy to be in P3, so… yes, fantastic!”
Coppa Shell winner, Paul Hogarth
2nd Place Paul Simmerson: “Look, obviously it’s a real shame that Paul Rogers and Marcos Vivian ended up taking each other out; I didn’t see what happened but I'm sure there was nothing malicious involved with it. I had a really good race with Paul Hogarth; there were several times where I thought ‘Do I? Do I? Do I?!’ I saw a gap and then the gap closed as I was going for it, so I had to back out. But yes, it was a good clean, fair race that we had. No complaints whatsoever!”
3rd Place: Stuart Marston: “Pretty hectic race, lots of incidents everywhere, big crash half-way through. Just kept behind a few and just waited for other people to make mistakes – which they did. And, no, a really good start to the season and very happy to pick up some points in race 1 out of 9, 10 races, so, very happy and on to tomorrow!”