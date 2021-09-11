Driver comments after Coppa Shell Race 1

Fresh off the prize-giving podium, we met up with the protagonists from the Coppa Shell Race 1 who had accompanied race winners Ernst Kirchmayr and Peter Christensen on the rostrum.

James Weiland, second place in Coppa Shell: “It was a very demanding race, but I felt comfortable because this circuit favours high speeds and I really like it like that. Unfortunately I didn't get off to a good start and after a few laps I tried to increase the pace to catch Ernst Kirchmayr but he was too fast. Nevertheless, I am satisfied with the result.”



Laurent De Meeus, second place in Coppa Shell Am: “I’m not satisfied with my result so I hope that I will be able to do better tomorrow. I certainly had other expectations. I will try to reflect a bit on what has happened.”



Peter Stockmans, third place in Coppa Shell Am: “I’m extremely happy to be on the podium, especially as it was my first ever race. I would like to thank my team and my coach because thanks to them I got the result that I did today. I think I played it safe today, without making any mistakes. For tomorrow I’m hoping for a similar result and maybe even an improvement. Why not?”

