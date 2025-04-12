Double pole position for Luigi Coluccio at Misano

Misano 12 April 2025

The two Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe qualifying sessions were held Saturday at the Misano World Circuit to decide the starting grids for the round-two races of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series on Saturday evening and Sunday.

In the top class, the Trofeo Pirelli, Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa) was fastest in both sessions, posting his best time of 1’32”212 in the afternoon. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) will join the Italian on the front row for both races.

In the Am, Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) was quickest in the qualifying sessions for Race-1 and Race-2.

In Coppa Shell, Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) claimed pole for Saturday's race, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) will start from the front of the grid on Sunday. Sven Schomer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) and Andreas Kong (Emil Frey Racing) secured the pole positions in the Am class.