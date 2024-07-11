Dewhirst’s first season

Mike Dewhirst, a Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK newcomer, climbed the podium at Brands Hatch after learning the ropes in the first round. Surprisingly, he has quickly become one of the stars of the Coppa Shell. The Dick Lovett Swindon driver soon showed his skill, celebrating his first victory in the British series in Race-2 at Oulton Park. Following this, Dewhirst achieved an impressive one-two at Snetterton, moving into second place in the standings, leaving Robert Rees just 11 points clear.

At Snetterton, Dewhirst reflected on his sporting career, which began at age 20 in Formula TKM. He participated in various championships before pausing to focus on work. In 2010, Dewhirst’s passion reignited, leading him to return to karting. Then, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, he had the incredible opportunity to test drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car. The British driver spoke about the thrill of driving a single-seater, an experience he has since repeated at other events.

The Dick Lovett Swindon driver also recounted his entry into rallying before joining the Ferrari Challenge. Here, he discovered a great atmosphere, prestigious cars, fantastic hospitality, and the competitiveness of excellent opponents.