Daytona Welcomes Back Ferrari Challenge

Maranello 09 April 2025

After a stunning, season-opening event at Sonoma Raceway last month, Ferrari Challenge North America continues its year at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway.

The 2025 season, featuring all Ferrari 296 Challenge racecars, is one of the single-make series’ strongest yet and that momentum carries over round-to-round. Nearly 70 entries will compete at Daytona Beach, Florida, showcasing excitement for Ferrari Challenge’s return to the Sunshine State for the first time since 2023.

Ferrari and Daytona Reunite. Daytona is not a staple on the Ferrari Challenge calendar, but also not an anomaly. In the last 10 years, the series has visited the famous racetrack five times, most recently in 2022. Of the eight class races that year, only three victors return in 2025 and all in the Trofeo Pirelli class – Ferrari of Lake Forest teammates, Manny Franco and David Musial Jr., plus Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports).

The drivers will navigate the 3.56-mile road course and hope to notch their name in the lengthy Ferrari record books at Daytona. The manufacturer has tallied five overall wins in addition to numerous class victories at iconic 24 Hours of Daytona, run each January to start the North American sports car racing calendar. Less than three months ago, Ferrari placed top 10 in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro and GTD classes.

Long Stay in the Sunshine State. Between this weekend’s round at Daytona and the subsequent event at Miami International Autodrome in May, many Florida-based dealers will enjoy short commutes to the racetrack over the next month.

Particularly for Daytona, Ferrari of Central Florida – with its homebase an hour away in Orlando – boasts six entries and sits third in the Ferrari Dealer championship standings. Behind the wheel for Ferrari of Central Florida will be Sebastian Mascaro, Brandon Kruse, Chuck Whittall, David Williams and Danny Patel.

Additional Ferrari dealers located in Florida include Ferrari of Naples on the western side of the state, and The Collection and Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale which highly anticipate their home race in Miami.

After Sonoma. After two races, 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli newcomer Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) leads his class standings, with Medler hot on his tails by three points. In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) enjoys a strong lead of eight points over Eric Pan (Ferrari Beverly Hills) after sweeping the weekend in Sonoma.

Mitchell Green (Ferrari Westlake) captured a larger lead in the Coppa Shell class and enters Daytona nine points ahead of his next closest challenger, Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle). In Coppa Shell Am, it’s a tie at 63-63 between Paul Lin (Ferrari of Newport Beach) and Gabe Hrib (Ferrari of Atlanta).

Schedule and Streaming.

Two days of testing precede official on-track action for Ferrari Challenge North America at Daytona. Practice sessions begin on Friday, April 11, before qualifying and the quartet of races throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Race 1 for Trofeo Pirelli is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET with Coppa Shell following at 3:25 p.m. On Sunday, green flag action for Coppa Shell begins at 1:50 p.m. with Trofeo Pirelli at 2:40 p.m.

All Ferrari Challenge races will stream live on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.