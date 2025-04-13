Daytona Tests Ferrari Challenge Drivers in Race 1

Daytona 13 April 2025

Competitors threw caution to the wind, but perhaps too much, in Ferrari Challenge North America’s second event of 2025 at Daytona International Speedway.

Under the Florida sunshine, the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes opened with a pair of races featuring nearly 70 Ferrari 296 Challenge racecars. Drivers tested not only each other, but also the slippery 3.56-mile circuit – yielding victors and others less fortunate.

Trofeo Pirelli. After walking away winless in the opening round at Sonoma Raceway last month, Dylan Medler (The Collection) was particularly eager to capture a win, and his driving showed it on Saturday.

Medler – the reigning Trofeo Pirelli class champion – started alongside polesitter Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) and did not let the youngster out of his sights. A lengthy yellow flag led to a restart with less than 10 minutes remaining, and Medler capitalized with a power move past Kaminskey for the lead on the outside of Turn 4. Medler immediately drove away to his first win of the year.

Kaminskey found his car out of sorts following the move and quickly fell to Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) as well by the race’s end. Perrina, the 2024 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo Trofeo Pirelli champion, added the runner-up finish to his Race 2 victory at Sonoma, while Kaminskey tallied his third consecutive third-place result of 2025.

In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Christopher Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) would be the only driver in the starting top five to finish the half-hour race.

In his first contest of the season, Cagnazzi found himself in the right place at the right time and ultimately, in victory lane after his top-five rivals spun off course or collected each other in incidents. One of the incidents led to a race-ending yellow flag and Cagnazzi inherited the lead by the checkered flag for his first win since 2023.

Promoted to second was Jay Logan (Ferrari of Austin) and to third was David Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest), with both drivers earning their first podiums of the year.