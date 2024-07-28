Comments of Race-2 winners at Paul Ricard

The second day of racing at the Le Castellet circuit in southern France featured many repeat wins and the awarding of the season’s first Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe title.

With a successful manoeuvre on the penultimate lap, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Fray Racing) won Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 and, at the end, stressed “the team’s great work in setting up the car. I tried to overtake Ludwig throughout the race, but at certain points, he was faster. I managed it in the final moments and am delighted with this second victory.”

Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) also claimed a double win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, expressing his delight at a perfect weekend.

French pride for Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) with a repeat win in the Coppa Shell, remarking that “the Paul Ricard is definitely my favourite circuit, and not just because it’s French.” An increasingly surprising Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) celebrated another triumph and welcomed teammate Shintaru Akatsu’s (Ineco) third place.

Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) was overjoyed. His third place today clinched the Trofeo Pirelli 488 title. Joakim Olander (Formula Racing) also took his first win of the season in the same series, greeting the victory with “great joy and thanks to the entire team.”