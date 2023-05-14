Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Spielberg

Bence Valint, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I have mixed feelings. I am pleased with the result, but, on the other hand, I am a little sorry about what happened at the first turn, which I think needs clearing up. However, I can say that I am delighted to be back racing, with this podium finish, and the great job done by the team.”

Adrian Sutil, third Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a thrilling race. I started in second, but the first turn was tricky with several overtakes. So shortly after the start, I was in fourth, forced to fight just to get the podium. I managed to move up into third, and from then on, I had to push hard to hold the position because of the very intense pressure behind me. Similarly, I tried to push for second place but didn’t make it. Given the conditions, I don’t think I could have done more. In the end, it was a great weekend. I had fun.

Franz Engstler, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a special race. I live only a few kilometres away, so I love racing here. It wasn’t the easiest start. The asphalt was very slippery, and on top of that, I was hit with a 10-second penalty. Thus, from that point, I not only had to aim to win but also hold a gap of more than 10 seconds over the car in second position. And so I started pushing as hard as possible, trying to gain ground lap after lap, just like in qualifying. In the end I did it. I finished in first place with a 12-second lead and am really pleased. I have to thank my team, who did a fantastic job. And I am delighted.”