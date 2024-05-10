Comments from the winners of Race 1 at Oulton Park

Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: "It’s a great feeling, super fun. Gilbert Yates got unlucky with his car and that gave me an opportunity from the back. Ajay Litt was pushing me but managed to hold on and keep driving consistently. No big mistakes, I think that’s the name of the game, that’s when you give positions away. So we’re just keeping focused and managing the car towards the end”.



Ajay Litt, third place Trofeo Pirelli: " First race, went better than I expected yeah. Once I got out there, I found the flow and just got with it. Felt comfortable, felt nice and really enjoyed myself. Can’t wait for the next one. Hoping for more, hopefully higher up the podium, maybe second. We’ll see what we can do”.

Robert Rees, winner Coppa Shell