Comments from the winners after Race-2 at Hockenheim
Hockenheim 25 May 2025
Unsettled weather, with rain in qualifying and overcast skies on the second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Hockenheim. The fourth round of the series saw a fourth consecutive win in the Trofeo Pirelli for Swiss driver Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM).
“A perfect weekend,” said Hirsiger, “with two wins, two pole positions and fastest laps. A heartfelt thank you to everyone – the team, my supporters, family and friends.”
Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am went to Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) after a prolonged battle with Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing).
“After yesterday’s unlucky race,” said the Italian, “I got off to a good start today. It was a tough race, but the team gave me an incredible car.”
Marco Zanasi, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
First Coppa Shell triumph for N.M. (Rossocorsa), who took the lead off the line:
“Tough race, strong rivals, but very satisfying. Great job by the team, great coaching from Cristiano Giardina – thank you all.”
Neck-and-neck battle in the Coppa Shell Am, where Jan Sandmann made it two out of two:
“I’m happy – I wasn’t completely satisfied with qualifying, where I started second, but I still managed to win. Very pleased.”
Jan Sandmann, Coppa Shell Am winner