Comments from the Race 1 podium at Fuji

Fuji 21 June 2025

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan with the new 296 Challenge cars, was held for the first time at Fuji Speedway. This year, the 296 Challenge cars surprised everyone by beating last year’s qualifying time for the 488 Challenge Evo at Fuji by more than three seconds, showcasing its impressive speed.

Nobuhiro Imada, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: "I qualified in second place. Muto, who took pole position, was very fast, but I have more race experience, so I saw the rolling start as my best opportunity. Early on the first lap, I managed to overtake Muto. After that, Muto received a penalty for the start and dropped back, which allowed me to build a comfortable lead. In the closing stages, I got held up while lapping some backmarkers, which allowed Tsuzuki in second place to close right up behind me, but I was able to hold on for the win. The new 296 Challenge has more power, sharper handling, and outstanding brakes, making it both easy and fun to drive. Even when the rear steps out or I experience understeer, the car is very controllable. Tomorrow, I’ll take what I learned from today’s qualifying and aim for a pole-to-flag victory.”

Kanji Yagura, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I started Race 1 from third position in qualifying, but by making strategic adjustments to my positioning, I was able to get an outstanding start. My coach has always emphasized the importance of peripheral vision, and today I truly saw the value of all the training I’ve put into that. Although he couldn’t be here today, I’m excited to share these good results with him. I’m also extremely grateful to all the staff and my family for their ongoing support. I want to dedicate this victory to my sponsors and the team who make my racing activities possible. Since I wasn’t able to fully perform to my expectations in Race 1’s qualifying, I plan to learn from that and aim for a pole-to-win in Race 2.”

Deske, winner in the Trifeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo: “I was able to get a clear lap in qualifying, which set me up for a pole-to-win finish. This victory in the Ferrari Challenge is my first since driving the 488 Challenge Evo. Standing on the podium in my special racing suit and being interviewed after the win is truly an honor. During the race, I was surrounded by 296 Challenge cars, and I lost some ground because I couldn’t quite anticipate the timing of the safety car restart. I love the beautiful styling of the 488 Challenge Evo, but compared to the 296 Challenge, its acceleration out of corners isn’t quite the same, so I have to watch out for the cars coming up behind me during the race. I’ll be taking delivery of my 296 Challenge in August, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it performs.”

Tsutomu Shimoyama, winner in the Coppa Shell: “Putting in three solid days of practice before Round 3 really paid off, as I was able to set good lap times from qualifying and drive the way I wanted. The 296 Challenge is a really fun car to drive. The engine response, cornering stability, and overall balance are excellent. The aerodynamic performance is high and the downforce is strong, so I can push hard even when braking. For tomorrow’s Race 2, I want to maintain today’s good form and aim for another strong result.”

Liang Chen Yu, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “I made my debut this year and managed to claim my first victory in only my third race. Early on, I witnessed a crash unfold right in front of me, but I took advantage of the situation to seize the lead and gradually build a gap. However, midway through the race, I spun at the final corner, allowing my rivals to catch up. From that point on, it took everything I had to hold off the chasing second-place driver. One of my coaches, Uchida—last year’s champion—not only taught me driving techniques but also helped me understand the importance of mental preparation before a race. I also owe a great deal to my other coach, Sato. I’m incredibly grateful to all those who have supported me along the way; it’s thanks to them that I was able to win. This experience has truly shown me that motorsport is a team effort.”





