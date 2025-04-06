Comments from the Race 2 podium at Suzuka

Suzuka 06 April 2025

Round 1, Race 2 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan took place under wet conditions. For many drivers, it was their first time driving the 296 Challenge in the rain. Many were impressed by the car's speed and handling.

Miki Koyama, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I achieved consecutive pole-to-win victories in Race 2. Although it was my first time in wet conditions and I was a bit worried, the track at Suzuka Circuit surprisingly offered a lot of grip. I initially increased my pace to widen the gap and then drove safely for the rest of the race.”

Motohiko Isozaki winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It might have looked calm, but I was driving at full throttle. The track was quite wet at the start, but I assessed the conditions during the safety car lap and calmly took the pole-to-win. There were many participants, and the track drying quickly helped. In yesterday's Race 1, I was frustrated with penalties and spins, but I’m glad I could get my revenge this time. I'm impressed with the speed and drivability of the 296 Challenge.”

Phil Kim, winner in the Coppa Shell: "I'm happy to have achieved pole-to-win in both races, with Race 1 being sunny and Race 2 rainy. Last year at Suzuka, I struggled with the tire pressure settings on the 488 Challenge Evo, which made it very slippery due to a lack of grip. This season, with the new car and tires, I was able to drive much faster. Starting behind the safety car is necessary for safety, but it isn't very exciting. Still, it's a great start to aim for the class championship this season."

Ryutaro Saito, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: "For most drivers, this was the first time racing in the rain with the 296 Challenge. We discussed with the coach how much potential we could extract. I started from 2nd in qualifying, managed to take the lead at the reverse bank in the middle of the race, and then focused on keeping my pace steady. With the switch to the 296 Challenge, both the car and tire performance have improved. However, it has become more physically demanding. I trained with a single-seater racing machine during the off-season. This year, I aim to stay focused and win the long-awaited championship."