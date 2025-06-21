Comments from the Race 2 podium at Fuji

Fuji 21 June 2025

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 3 Race 2 was held at Fuji Speedway. Some drivers achieved back-to-back victories while others celebrated their joyful first wins.

Sota Muto, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m delighted to secure victory in Round 3 following my success in Round 2. While I had the privilege of pole position in Race 1, Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) demonstrated excellent racecraft on the opening lap. Race 2 featured some wonderful wheel-to-wheel racing with Imada, and I was fortunate to come out ahead in our spirited battle. I had managed to establish a comfortable 5-second advantage by mid-race, though the safety car intervention naturally closed up the field toward the end. I felt confident in the car’s performance throughout. Coming from a simulator background, I find the 296 Challenge remarkably intuitive to drive - it’s truly an exceptional piece of engineering. The recent availability of simulator data for the 296 Challenge has been invaluable, as it allows for excellent preparation and confidence-building.”

Cold Max, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “While I wasn’t able to showcase my optimal pace in Round 3, my strategy was to find speed in the latter stages of the race. Unfortunately, the performance wasn’t quite there in Race 2, and I was pleased to secure a podium position. However, I was extremely grateful for the opportunity that arose to take the victory. The 296 Challenge represents exceptional engineering excellence as a racing machine, delivering lap times that rival Super GT’s premier 300 class. The aerodynamic package provides wonderful stability and driver confidence. The sophisticated systems allow for excellent vehicle control even in challenging situations. Ferrari’s recent triple victory at Le Mans with the 499P truly demonstrates the marque’s current engineering prowess. Round 4 returns to the magnificent Fuji Speedway, and I’m focused on optimizing my qualifying preparation to achieve a stronger grid position. I’m keen to refine my approach to extracting maximum qualifying performance.”

Tsutomu Shimoyama, winner in the Coppa Shell: I was fortunate to achieve two consecutive pole-to-win performances, though I recognize there are areas for improvement in my qualifying approach for Race 2. While my circuit experience has been somewhat limited, I’m encouraged by the progress that comes with dedicated track time. Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan offers such a welcoming and collegial atmosphere among all participants - it’s truly a pleasure to be part of this community. I’m honored to have secured consecutive victories in Coppa Shell, and I’m excited about the upcoming challenge of competing in Trofeo Pirelli Am from Round 4 onwards. While I prefer to keep practice sessions focused, my aspiration is to eventually compete at the Trofeo Pirelli level.

Alex Fox, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “ While Race 1 presented some technical challenges that led to an early conclusion, I’m absolutely thrilled to achieve victory here in Japan. The extensive preparation through simulator work, combined with the outstanding support from my coaches and team, contributed significantly to this success. Having previously been honored with the Coppa Shell Am championship in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in 2020, I was drawn to Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan by its reputation for fostering a respectful and supportive racing environment among competitors. The convenient accessibility from my bases in Thailand and Switzerland was certainly a practical consideration as well. I’m committed to full season participation with unwavering dedication. My strategic approach is to focus on learning and development in the first year, with championship aspirations for the second season.”

Deske, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo: “I’m deeply grateful to my entire team for enabling two consecutive pole-to-win performances. Despite some on-track incidents, we maintained a strong overall championship position. I learned valuable lessons from Race 1, particularly regarding restart procedures and signal positioning. To celebrate our success and add a personal touch to the podium ceremonies, I commissioned a special racing suit featuring my family’s names - it arrived just in time before Race 1, which was perfect timing. While my professional commitments limit my participation to Fuji Speedway events, I’m delighted that Round 4 returns to this excellent venue. Looking ahead to next season, I’m excited about transitioning to the 296 Challenge, as its enhanced performance capabilities promise an even more rewarding driving experience.”

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 4 will be held at Fuji Speedway from July 11-13, the same venue as this time. The title fight will intensify as we enter the final stages.