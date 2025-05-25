Comments from the Race 2 podium at Autopolis

Kamitsue 25 May 2025

Although it rained in the morning, the track had dried by the time of Race 2, allowing the race to be held under dry conditions. However, with temperatures lingering around 10°C and an extended safety car period, drivers had a hard time getting their tires up to optimal temperature.

Tosei Moriyama, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: I had previously driven the 296 Challenge car during a joint test at Suzuka, but this was my first time actually competing in the Ferrari Challenge race. It was tough to get the right feeling for the brakes, and the power was really impressive. On top of that, since it had just rained, there was gravel on the track that I had to be cautious about. Sota Muto was very fast, but I was able to make the most of my racing experience, which helped lead me to the victory.

Motohiko Isozaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: The safety car was deployed soon after the start, so I focused on getting my tires up to optimal temperature. The shortened race duration turned out to be advantageous for me personally. It was disheartening to see Yasutaka Shirasaki, with whom I have battled for a long time, have to retire. In Round 3, I hope to achieve victory with the full lineup.

Masafumi Hiwatashi, winner in the Coppa Shell: Since I am familiar with Autopolis, I would have liked to push harder, but overtaking proved more difficult than expected. The track was still damp during qualifying, so I had to brake about 30 meters earlier than usual into the first corner, which was somewhat nerve-wracking. Still, claiming my first pole-to-win was a valuable accomplishment.

Ryutaro Saito, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: As it was my first time at Autopolis, I struggled to get a feel for the grip level of the track surface. I was also aware that penalties for overtaking under the safety car would be enforced, so my focus was on collecting points. As the next round at Fuji Speedway is a circuit I excel at, I will aim for victory there.

Yosuke Yamaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo: Qualifying was shortened due to rain, and nearly half the race was conducted under the safety car, Nevertheless, I did everything within my control to perform my best while paying close attention to managing the car. With an increased grid expected for the next round of the 488 Challenge, I aspire to claim victory among the expanded field.