Comments from the Race 1 podium at Suzuka

Suzuka 05 April 2025

Starting this year, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan has introduced the 296 Challenge. During Round 1 of the opening race, numerous drivers praised the vehicle's ease of handling.

Miki Koyama, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “The start went well. Today was hotter, but we managed the car and tires well, anticipating a potential safety car. I focused on maintaining a lead over the second position. The team did a great job with tire management. The 296 Challenge is easy to drive with great power.”

Kanji Yagura, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I couldn't take part in the joint practice, so the qualifying didn’t go well. Fortunately, I managed to win the race, thanks to a good performance and a little bit of luck. Looking at Race 2: I don’t mind racing in the rain, so I’ll give it my all.”

Phil Kim, winner in the Coppa Shell: “I achieved my third victory in Coppa Shell. Extensive practice at Suzuka Circuit paid off. The 296 Challenge offers excellent balance and handling. I've also been training with the simulator. Despite the rain forecast for the next race, I feel confident.”

Norikazu Shibata, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “I'm thrilled to win for the first time. I'm good at starts and overtook another car on the first lap. Despite the heat, my stamina lasted. The 296 Challenge is well-balanced, making driving enjoyable and fast. I aim to win again in the next race.”