Comments from the Race 1 podium at Okayama

Introducing the new 296 Challenge next year in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan, this upcoming Round 5 will be the final one-make race for the 488 Challenge Evo this season, with all drivers eager to secure a win.

Yudai Uchida,winner in the Trofeo Pirelli class: "During the qualifying round, I performed well until sector 1 but unfortunately made a mistake mid-race which caused me to start from the 3rd position. In the main race, I had a good start and was able to overtake Rin Arakawa for 2nd place at the first corner. However, after the safety car period, I focused on preserving my tires while Arakawa caught up to me. Despite a decrease in pace, the Okayama International Circuit offered limited opportunities for overtaking, so I strategically held key points on the track to maintain my lead."

Cold Max,winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class: "Last year, I achieved three racing victories, but this marks my first win of the season. While my qualifying performance wasn't great, I've been struggling with my starts lately. However, I took the time to do some research and was pleasantly surprised with my improved results. Additionally, I managed to preserve my tires, which was also a major accomplishment. Thanks to my previous experience driving a numbered car at this Circuit, my coach was able to provide me with valuable pointers, leading to significant improvement in Sector 1 before the race. Finally, it's an incredible feeling to receive the Pirelli trophy."

Yasutaka Shirasaki,winner in the Coppa Shell class: "Ultimately, I emerged as the class champion, thanks to securing a solid lap and a successful qualifying session that allowed me to surpass the Trofeo Pirelli Am. This type of circuit suits my style perfectly due to its technicality. However, during the race, I was overtaken by the Trofeo Pirelli Am before the first corner. Despite this setback, my determination to win the championship never waned, and I remained focused on finishing the race flawlessly. As for tomorrow's forecast of rain, I anticipate strong performances from experienced drivers."

Ryutaro Saito,winner in the Coppa Shell Am class: “I am excited to be driving at Okayama International Circuit for the first time, and I feel confident on this type of technical course. It feels great to have gotten the pole position. In the race, my strategy was to conserve my tires in the first half and then make a push for the win in the second half. This paid off as I was able to turn things around and achieve my first pole-to-win. Recently, I have been working on improving my racing instincts and decided to try single-seater racing on the advice of my coach. It has been a great help and I have had many positive experiences since starting racing this year.”