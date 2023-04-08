Comments from the race 1 podium at Fuji

Yudai Uchida was the first driver to climb onto the top step of the podium in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan at the end of the opening round of the Japanese series which, at the Fuji International Speedway, offered a good show to the spectators in the stands. Here are the comments from the class winners, gathered at the end of the 30-minute race.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: "I had a promising start, however, the tyre performance began to drop after the Safety Car restart. I will make adjustments to the set-up for tomorrow's race and aim for a back-to-back victory".

Makoto Fujiwara, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: "I had a great race, despite some difficulties after mid-race. But I noticed that other drivers were in a similar situation, so I enjoyed the challenge of driving hard until the end, in order to avoid being overtaken. I am looking forward to tomorrow's race and is determined to finish with a good feeling, without any contact with his rivals."

Eric Lo, first classified Coppa Shell: "It was an exhilarating race and I am delighted to have come out on top! It was a great pleasure to compete against some of the finest drivers around. My start was promising, however, in the final laps I was forced to manage the tyres, which allowed my opponents to gain an edge. Even so, I am ecstatic to have won my class. I'm looking forward to what tomorrow's racehas in store for me!"

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: "I am delighted to have won my first race. Despite being overtaken at the start by some cars in a higher class than mine, I didn't let myself get discouraged and kept pushing. To make sure I'm best prepared for tomorrow's race, I'm going to have another discussion with my coach and ask him to devise a race strategy”.