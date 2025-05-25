Comments from the Race 1 podium at Autopolis

Kamitsue 25 May 2025

Many drivers had little prior experience on the wet surface of Autopolis International Racing Course, but several emphasized how the 296 Challenge’s user-friendly handling and the excellent grip of the Pirelli tires helped build their confidence.

Sota Muto, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: It was my first time driving a Ferrari, and also my first experience with a full-fledged race car like the 296 Challenge, so when I first got in, I was amazed by its incredible acceleration. The downforce and control systems were excellent, making the car truly easy to drive. The tires maintained their grip until the end, so there was never a moment when I felt scared. This time, I participated as a one-off entry, but if I get another opportunity, I’d definitely like to try again.

Yasutaka Shirasaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: I’m comfortable driving in the rain, so I was able to maintain a good pace. I didn’t think about it much at the time, but last year’s final race at Imola was also held in the rain, where I managed to move up from 19th to 2nd place. I predicted that my best chance to overtake would be between the first and third corners, and as it turned out, I was able to seize the opportunity and pass the car ahead. I think I was able to brake well on the inside and make the move because the tires had excellent grip.

Yosuke Yamaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo: This was my first time participating, and I was a bit anxious because I'd never driven in such heavy rain before. However, when I actually got out on the track, the settings for the ABS and traction control were excellent, so I was able to drive without feeling scared. Compared to other racing machines I’ve driven, the 488 Challenge is very easy to handle, as you can brake much later going into corners. However, even when I was giving it my all, the 296 Challenge still overtook me, which really showed me how fast the 296 is.

Phil Kim, winner in the Coppa Shell: Since it was my first time driving at Autopolis, I practiced on a simulator. Also, anticipating that the final would likely require rain tires, I did a lot of running in practice with dry tires. I first drove the 296 Challenge at Suzuka, and I was surprised by how fast it was—five seconds faster than last year’s 488 Challenge. The strong downforce and excellent tire grip make the car very stable and easy to drive. I want to aim for pole-to-win in every race at this pace.

Norikazu Shibata, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: I was chased quite hard towards the end, but I somehow managed to hold on and take the win. Right up until the last minute, it was unclear whether it would be wet or dry, so it was difficult to plan my race strategy. I like racing in the rain, so I was actually lucky that it turned out to be a wet race. The tires have improved compared to those on the 488 Challenge, and the traction coming out of the corners is better, which made it easier to drive. However, I regret that I still drove a bit too cautiously.