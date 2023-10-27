Comments from Race-2 podium at Mugello

The Ferrari Challenge North America delivers duels and drama in the last race of the season before the Finali Mondiali. The drivers reaffirm this themselves as they recount their stories fresh off the podium.
Roberto Perrina, winner Trofeo Pirelli:
Dylan Medler, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli
Matt Kurzejewski, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “We had a great start, very fast. Then it started raining just on some sections of the track. It was completely unpredictable, so I opted for a more conservative tactic, and Perrina overtook me. At that point, I thought I’d focus on the Finali Mondiali as I didn’t want to damage the car. Then, in the finale, I was boxed in by some collisions with other drivers.”
Justin Rothberg, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am:
Marc Muzzo, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I started from twenty-third position and finished fifth overall. I only thought about pushing as hard as possible. It was a tough but at the same time enjoyable race that was decided in the final laps.”
Omar Balkissoon, third Trofeo Pirelli Am: ”A truly incredible race also because of the weather that accompanied us and forced every driver to give their best. Now let’s see how the weekend unfolds.”
Cameron Root, winner Coppa Shell:
John Viskup, runner-up Coppa Shell: “Fantastic race, I love this track: it was an incredible experience!”
Frank Szczesniak, third Coppa Shell: “Compared to yesterday’s race, today’s was fantastic. Today, everything went as it should, with the car prepared to perfection, and I cannot thank the team enough for that. When it started raining, I feared I might ruin everything and tried to stay on track. Then they told me I also had to serve a penalty, which also involved other drivers. In the end, I finished third, and I’m happy with that.
Jeffrey Nunberg, winner Coppa Shell Am:
Bruce Cleveland, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “It was an incredible contest. I was ahead with two laps remaining, and then I pitted to change tyres when it started to rain. So I went from first to last place. Amazingly, I managed to recover and reach second place in class within a couple of laps. The Mugello circuit is certainly one of the most challenging to handle. But we’re in Italy, on one of the most iconic tracks, with Ferrari... so what more can I ask for?”
Roger Monteforte, third Coppa Shell Am: “Another exciting and very treacherous race because of the weather that changed so abruptly. Each team had difficult decisions to make. We opted to change them, and unfortunately, this knocked me back from second to third place. But these are difficult decisions, and I am happy with that. An excellent podium.”