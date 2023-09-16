Comments from Coppa Shell Race-1 podium at Spa

Roger Grouwels, winner Coppa Shell: “I did an excellent job in free practice and managed to take pole position in qualifying. I’d not taken pole for at least three years! In the race, I gave it my all and claimed victory. In conclusion, I couldn’t be more satisfied with qualifying and the race. It’s been a long time since I felt such excitement.”

Ernst Kirchmayr, runner-up Coppa Shell: “I’m delighted because I haven’t competed in many Ferrari Challenge races this year, as I have focused on other championships, such as GT3, and so I must admit I’m surprised to have achieved this result. Also, because the conditions weren’t easy. We went from dry to wet, so all in all I’m very satisfied.”

Axel Sartingen, third Coppa Shell: “It was an eventful race. The rain made the track slippery during the first two laps. Then, the Safety Car intervened because of an accident and, following the stop, I managed and maintained my distance from my rivals. After the second Safety Car entered, the race became even more challenging, with intermittent rain in which it was really difficult always to drive at top speed. Finishing in third place was all I could wish for.”