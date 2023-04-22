Comments from Coppa Shell Race-1 podium at Misano

Axel Sartingen claimed his second win of the season in the first Coppa Shell race at Misano. In the Am, after two third places in Valencia, Kirk Baerwaldt enjoyed his first victory of 2023.

Axel Sartingen winner Coppa Shell: “I took pole and held first place for the first two turns. Today’s race went very well also considering that the Misano circuit is very narrow and makes overtaking difficult. Because of this, unfortunately, we had a minor accident, but after the Safety Car came out, I still kept my race pace under control. Afterwards, the Safety Car entered again, but I couldn’t quite see what had happened. Throughout the race, I tried to preserve the tyres as much as possible so that I could speed up over the last two laps. The win and fastest lap brought me maximum points, and I would say that I am more than satisfied with the first day at Misano.