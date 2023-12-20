Coletta: “The 2023 Corse Clienti season ends with record-breaking figures”

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, reflects on the 2023 season, marked by the introduction of two new cars – the Ferrari 499P Modificata and the 296 Challenge. The latter, the ninth Prancing Horse single-marque series racer, is set to debut on the track in 2024. Additionally, the season witnessed record participation in non-competitive programmes for clients.

Coletta, as the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli crossed the line of its 31st season in 2023: how would you assess the overall performance for the year?

The history of our single-marque series, the longest-running in the world, is unique on the international scene. From the debut of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli in 1993 to the present day, the championship has established itself internationally, and the season that has just ended also confirms how good our constantly evolving project is. The number of entries in both the Europe and North America series remains a peak. Additionally, this year marked a sort of ‘rebirth’ for the UK series after the challenging years affected by Covid-19. The introduction of the new Japanese national series proved to be a huge success, generating considerable enthusiasm.

A championship that also this year gave some young drivers the opportunity to prove their worth: that’s the case, for example, with Eliseo Donno, winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Europe…

A positive sign for our single-marque series, which in the past has been a springboard for various drivers. I’m thinking, for example, of Nicklas Nieslen, 2018 winner of the European series, who followed the season by entering the world of GT races with Ferrari and who found himself – five years later – among the six drivers to have competed aboard the 499P in the FIA WEC. A growth path that’s only possible at Ferrari.

The season saw the launch of two new cars: the 296 Challenge and the 499P Modificata, which inaugurates the new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme. What do they represent for the future of Corse Clienti?

With the 296 Challenge, which will make its racing debut next year in the Europe and North America series, we are entering into the future of the single-marque series. The ninth model in the history of the Ferrari Challenge boasts substantial new features. From an engine standpoint, for example, the adoption of the V6 derived from the 296 GTB is a real breakthrough considering that previously Challenge cars had always mounted eight-cylinder power units. The 296 Challenge, capable of delivering 700 hp, in addition to being the most powerful car ever to appear in the single-marque series, sets new standards in terms of performance, aerodynamics and driving fun for the client. In contrast, the 499P Modificata stands as something unique on the international motorsports scene – a strictly limited series car designed for enjoyment on the track rather than competitive racing. Clients will have the opportunity to drive a car closely resembling the one that etched its name in history by winning Le Mans.

The Finali Mondiali ended the season with record numbers…

Numbers that testify to the good health of our Corse Clienti department. A total of 103 drivers, hailing from 24 different nationalities, competed in Tuscany for the world championship title. The non-competitive programmes for clients also saw extraordinary participation, featuring 19 F1 Clienti single-seaters and 56 XX Programme cars driven by 88 drivers representing 25 countries. Additionally, the Club Competizioni GT included 37 drivers from 14 nations. Finally, I would like to mention how the the Corso Pilota, with the introduction of new teaching methods and offerings this year, received widespread acclaim for its ability to reinvent itself. Beyond the remarkable statistics, these figures serve as a testament to the affection shown by our clients.