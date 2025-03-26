Club Competizioni GT is back in action at Monza

There were 12 cars that brought the track in Brianza to life, including the Ferrari 360 GT, produced between 2002 and 2005, derived from the 360 Challenge and preceded by the 360 Modena. This model contributed to increasing competitiveness in the GT Championships, thanks to an uncompromising design and major aerodynamic development on a road-derived car.

The curtain having come down on the Lombardy track to give way to the Ferrari Challenge races, Club Competizioni GT will be back in the spotlight on 5 and 6 April on the Le Castellet circuit in the south of France.