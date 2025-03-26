Club Competizioni GT is back in action at Monza
Maranello 26 March 2025
The Monza National Circuit, which will host the first leg of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2025 at the weekend weekend, hosted the seasonal debut of the Club Competizioni GT programme on 22 and 23 March. The exclusive format created by Ferrari for its clients allows owners of cars that have made history in GT competitions over the last 30 years to participate in events on the track and hone their driving skills, accompanied by qualified technicians and instructors in a non-competitive experience.
There were 12 cars that brought the track in Brianza to life, including the Ferrari 360 GT, produced between 2002 and 2005, derived from the 360 Challenge and preceded by the 360 Modena. This model contributed to increasing competitiveness in the GT Championships, thanks to an uncompromising design and major aerodynamic development on a road-derived car.
The curtain having come down on the Lombardy track to give way to the Ferrari Challenge races, Club Competizioni GT will be back in the spotlight on 5 and 6 April on the Le Castellet circuit in the south of France.