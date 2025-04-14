Club Competizioni GT in the South of France

At the track located in the south of France – where the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup kicks off from 11 to 13 April with seven Ferrari 296 GT3s on the entry list – 14 cars from the Maranello-based manufacturer took part in these special sessions. The entry list also featured two 488 GT Modificata cars, a model that never raced in the past but was produced in a limited edition, incorporating the expertise and technologies developed for the 488 GTE and 488 GT3, among the most successful cars in the Prancing Horse’s history. The 488 GT Modificata – equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine capable of delivering around 700 hp – also represents the first Ferrari designed specifically for Club Competizioni GT activities.

Following the French leg, the international calendar moves on to Miami, United States, from 15 to 18 May for the Ferrari Racing Days, preceded by an American round held in Daytona from 11 to 13 April.