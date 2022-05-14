Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 1 podium

A fast circuit, with tricky corners, a race considered by the Ferrari Challenge drivers as delicate, if not downright difficult. That is exactly why a podium finish at Paul Picard is such a great result. This was confirmed by Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), who posted second and third respectively in Coppa Shell Race 1.

Franz Engstler – Second place in Coppa Shell: “I was happy with the second place in qualifying and got off to a very good start in the race. Then I made just a single mistake when the Safety Car came out. For the rest I feel I gave it my all, pushing as hard as I could. If I hadn't made that mistake I could have even won, but it's fine the way it is: a lot of points towards the title, which is still my main goal. I want to thank my team who have allowed me to drive a perfect car. Thanks for the great job they have done.”

Axel Sartingen - Third place in Coppa Shell: “In qualifying I only managed to grab fourth place, which I was certainly not satisfied with and in the race I couldn’t get any further than third place. There were, however, some really fast guys: I tried hard to catch up with the top two but I was always too slow, I don't know why. I stayed about fifty metres behind them for the entire race, I was never able to close the gap: so I guess I did everything I could. In the end, third place is better than nothing.”