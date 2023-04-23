Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

With twists, turns and drama that went beyond the finish line, it was Bence Valint and Franz Engstler who celebrated the triumphs in their respective classes.

Bence Valint, winner of Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a really demanding race from start to finish, event-filled and tough, unlike the first one. I have been lucky.”

Rocco Mazzola, second in Trofeo Pirelli: “It went very well, I did not expect to get on the podium. Also, because I was starting last after the problems I had in qualifying. But the mechanics did a great job to fix the car and I was able to recover. I am very pleased.”