Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

With twists, turns and drama that went beyond the finish line, it was Bence Valint and Franz Engstler who celebrated the triumphs in their respective classes.
Bence Valint, winner of Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a really demanding race from start to finish, event-filled and tough, unlike the first one. I have been lucky.”
Rocco Mazzola, second in Trofeo Pirelli: “It went very well, I did not expect to get on the podium. Also, because I was starting last after the problems I had in qualifying. But the mechanics did a great job to fix the car and I was able to recover. I am very pleased.”
Nicolò Rosi, second in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Today was better than yesterday and, in general, I am very pleased with how this weekend went. I am happy to be on the podium with my friend Hanno Laskowski, in whom I have seen a big improvement. It is a championship that gives me a lot of satisfaction and is characterised by duels between drivers that are always fair. I thank the whole team and Ferrari.”
Hanno Laskowski, third in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Second race, second podium: a great weekend. I had some problems managing the tyres, so I couldn't keep the same pace as Rosi, but I'm very happy: it was a great weekend.”