Celebration All Around for First Ferrari Challenge Winners at Indianapolis
Indianapolis 29 June 2025
To start the Ferrari Challenge North America round at Indianapolis, drivers fought harder than ever through multi-car battles and two races of entirely green flag action to secure a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Hear as the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers talk through their entertaining races ahead of Race 2 on Sunday, and catch up on the results with replays on the Ferrari YouTube channel.
All race winner interviews
Massimo Perrina, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Yahn Bernier, Coppa Shell winner
Brad Fauvre, Trofeo Pirelli AM winner
Louis Flory, Coppa Shell AM winner